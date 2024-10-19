Cavaliers starting forward Max Strus to miss at least 6 weeks with ankle sprain

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers small forward Max Strus will miss at least six weeks with a right ankle injury sustained during a recent workout. It’s an early blow to a Cleveland team ravaged by injuries last season. The Cavs said Strus, who has been slowed by a hip injury he got in the team’s exhibition opener, got hurt during an individual workout on Thursday. He’ll be reassessed after six weeks. Cleveland made the Eastern Conference semifinals last season despite a rash of major injuries. The 28-year-old Strus in his second season with the Cavs. He made 70 starts last year for Cleveland and averaged 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds in 32 minutes per game.Strus suffered a hip injury in Cleveland’s preseason opener on Oct. 8.

