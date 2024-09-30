Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell relieved to be in Cleveland for long haul after signing extension

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell carried a heavy burden last season as speculation about his future with Cleveland made every move on and off the court a challenge. It’s been lifted. The All-Star guard said he’s both elated and relieved to be staying with the Cavaliers after signing a three-year, $150.3 million contract extension with the team in July. Mitchell spent much of his second season with the Cavs addressing questions about his commitment. He acknowledged it became exhausting. But the 28-year-old has grown attached to the city, its fans and is excited about what the team can do after making it to the conference semifinals last year despite a slew of injuries.

