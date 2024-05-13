Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is questionable with a calf strain for Game 4 against the Celtics

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell is questionable for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics after he strained his left calf in the closing minutes of Cleveland’s loss on Saturday. Mitchell has been dealing with a sore left knee for months. He hurt his calf in the fourth quarter of Boston’s 106-93 win in Game 3. Mitchell scored 33 points in the loss as the Celtics took a 2-1 lead in the series. The five-time All-Star has averaged 36.8 points in his last five games. The Cavs have been playing without starting center Jarrett Allen, who missed six straight games with a rib injury. Boston remains without center Kristaps Porzingis, who missed the last four games with a calf injury.

