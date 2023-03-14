Cavaliers sign guard Sam Merrill to multiyear contract

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Sam Merrill to a multiyear contract, filling their open roster spot as they near clinching a playoff berth. Merrill signed a 10-day contract with the Cavs on March 3. Rather than give him a second 10-day deal, the team opted to sign him for three years, two guaranteed. The 6-foot-4 Merrill has only appeared in one game for Cleveland after playing in 34 for the G League Charge and averaging 16.4 points. He scored a season-high 32 while making 10 of 14 3-pointers against Greensboro on Feb. 22. He’s also played for Milwaukee and Memphis.

