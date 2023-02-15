Cavaliers sign Danny Green with eye on postseason impact

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
FILE - Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) shoots over Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Toronto, on April 28, 2022. Green officially re-joined Cleveland's roster on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, after agreeing to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Cavs, who believe the three-time NBA champion can help them in the postseason. Green, who was drafted by Cleveland in 2009 and waived after one season, gives the Cavs another proven outside shooter. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Gunn]

CLEVELAND (AP) — Danny Green is back with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who believe the veteran forward can help them make a postseason run. Green began his career with the Cavaliers in 2009. He returns as a three-time champion with a proven postseason resume. The Cavs signed the 35-year-old free agent to a one-year, $2 million contract. Cleveland is on track to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and the Cavaliers are counting on Green making them better on the floor while being a role model for their young players. They  have won seven straight games and are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

