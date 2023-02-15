Cavaliers sign Danny Green with eye on postseason impact

CLEVELAND (AP) — Danny Green is back with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who believe the veteran forward can help them make a postseason run. Green began his career with the Cavaliers in 2009. He returns as a three-time champion with a proven postseason resume. The Cavs signed the 35-year-old free agent to a one-year, $2 million contract. Cleveland is on track to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and the Cavaliers are counting on Green making them better on the floor while being a role model for their young players. They have won seven straight games and are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.