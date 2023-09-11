Cavaliers reach agreement to bring back center Tristan Thompson on 1-year contract, agent tells AP

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers have reached agreement on a one-year contract to reunite with center Tristan Thompson. His agent Rich Paul confirmed the deal to AP. Thompson won an NBA title with the Cavs in 2016. The 32-year-old spent nine seasons with Cleveland, appearing in four straight Finals on teams led by LeBron James. Thompson was drafted by the Cavs with the No. 4 overall pick in 2011. He’ll give Cleveland some added depth up front, toughness and a player with plenty of postseason experience. He’s appeared in 94 playoff games. The 6-foot-9 Thompson has averaged 9.0 points and 8.4 rebounds in 730 career games.

