Cavaliers push through adversity, pile up wins to jump in standings and into NBA title contention

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are climbing fast. Unfazed by injuries, they’ve won six straight games and gone an NBA-best 19-4 since Dec. 16, one day after starters Darius Garland and Evan Mobley were lost for six weeks with injuries. But a season that appeared doomed has turned into something else. The Cavs have won 14 of 15 and moved into the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Cleveland had to change its offense when Garland and Mobley were out. The Cavs are shooting more 3-pointers and playing at a faster pace. It helps to have All-Star Donovan Mitchell, who is building a case for MVP consideration.

