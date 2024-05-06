Cavaliers pull together to overcome Orlando, but challenge stiffens with top-seeded Celtics up next

CLEVELAND (AP) — It took Donovan Mitchell’s magnificence, a historic comeback and plenty of grit for the Cavaliers to escape the first round. It will take even more to go further. Cleveland avoided a second straight first-round playoff knockout — and a potential doomsday scenario for the organization — by rallying from an 18-point deficit on Sunday to beat the Orlando Magic 106-94 in Game 7. Now it gets tough as the Cavs will face the top-seeded Boston Celtics in the second round. The Cavs have spent the season dodging injuries and doubt and know they’re huge underdogs against the East’s top team when the series begins Tuesday in Boston.

