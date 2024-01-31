Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland returns from broken jaw suffered in December

CLEVELAND (AP) — For the first time in more than six weeks, the Cleveland Cavaliers are nearly complete. Point guard Darius Garland, who broke his jaw on Dec. 14 in Boston, is expected to play Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons. Garland’s return is another boost for the surging Cavs, who despite being without the 24-year-old as well as forward Evan Mobley for nearly two months, have played their best ball this season. Mobley returned from left knee surgery Monday. Cleveland has gone 15-4 since Dec. 16, a day after the team announced both Garland and Mobley would be out indefinitely. Garland averaged 20.7 points and 5.9 assists in 20 games before getting hurt.

