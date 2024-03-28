Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert confident All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell will sign long-term extension

DETROIT (AP) — Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is confident All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell will sign a long-term contract to chase an NBA championship with Cleveland. Gilbert said the team has had talks with Mitchell and believe he will extend and sign an extension this summer. Gilbert cited Mitchell’s comments that he enjoys playing in Cleveland and being on a young team that has been among the Eastern Conference’s best this season despite numerous injuries. The Cavs acquired Mitchell in a 2022 trade from Utah. He signed a five-year, $163 million contract in 2020. Mitchell was playing at an MVP-caliber level earlier this season, but has been slowed by injuries.

