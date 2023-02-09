Cavaliers not expecting buyout with veteran Kevin Love

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman says he has not discussed a contract buyout with forward Kevin Love, who was recently dropped from the team’s playing rotation. The five-time All-Star was not traded at the deadline. Altman says Love has not approached the team about a buyout and he doesn’t expect that to happen. Love is in his ninth season with Cleveland. He’s been a core player since arriving and helped the Cavs win the NBA title in 2016. However, he’s not played in the past five games. The Cavaliers are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference.

