Cavaliers missing All-Stars Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen for opener against OKC with injuries

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are without All-Stars Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen for their home opener on Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of injuries. Garland has been dealing with a left hamstring issue that seemed to bother Cleveland’s point guard in Wednesday’s opener at Brooklyn. Allen has been sidelined for several weeks with a bone bruise in his left ankle. While the center has been doing some individual work in practice, he’s not ready to play and the Cavs are going to continue to take it slow with Allen. Garland started against the Nets and scored 15 points with five assists in 32 minutes.

