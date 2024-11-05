Cavaliers match 1976 squad for best start in franchise history, improve to 8-0 by edging Bucks

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, right, hugs teammate guard Darius Garland, left, late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]

CLEVELAND (AP) — Only 74 more to go. The Cleveland Cavaliers improved to 8-0 on Monday night, matching the best start in club history with a 116-114 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Cavs are the only unbeaten team left in the Eastern Conference. After the home win, several players joked about going 82-0. While that’s not possible, the Cavs are showing they’re a serious title contender. They’re playing unselfishly under first-year coach Kenny Atkinson, who has installed a high-tempo offense centered around on ball movement. There’s been a new hero almost every game for the Cavs, who will go for win No. 9 on Wednesday in New Orleans.

