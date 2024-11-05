Cavaliers match 1976 squad for best start in franchise history, improve to 8-0 by edging Bucks

CLEVELAND (AP) — Only 74 more to go. The Cleveland Cavaliers improved to 8-0 on Monday night, matching the best start in club history with a 116-114 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Cavs are the only unbeaten team left in the Eastern Conference. After the home win, several players joked about going 82-0. While that’s not possible, the Cavs are showing they’re a serious title contender. They’re playing unselfishly under first-year coach Kenny Atkinson, who has installed a high-tempo offense centered around on ball movement. There’s been a new hero almost every game for the Cavs, who will go for win No. 9 on Wednesday in New Orleans.

