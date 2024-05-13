Cavaliers lose Game 4 with Mitchell in street clothes with strained calf. Status for Game 5 unknown

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell spent the biggest game of Cleveland’s season sitting helplessly on the bench in street clothes. In a way, it was almost fitting. The Cavs have been banged up for months. The All-Star guard sat out Game 4 on Monday night with a strained left calf and couldn’t help as the Cavaliers fought hard before losing 109-102 to the Boston Celtics, who took a 3-1 in their semifinal series. Mitchell, who has been dealing with a left knee injury, hurt his calf in the closing minutes of Cleveland’s loss on Saturday in Game 3. It’s not known if he’ll be available for Game 5 on Wednesday night as the Cavs try to keep a season that has been defined by injuries alive.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.