Cavaliers lose Evan Mobley to ankle sprain in Miami, rule him out for 2nd half

MIAMI (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers lost forward Evan Mobley in the first half of Sunday’s game at Miami with a left ankle sprain. The Cavaliers announced at halftime that he would be out for the second half. Mobley had four points in 12 first-half minutes. Mobley came in Sunday averaging a career-best 18.9 points this season and was coming off a career-high 41-point game at Charlotte on Saturday.

