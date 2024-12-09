Cavaliers lose Evan Mobley to ankle sprain in Miami, rule him out for 2nd half

By The Associated Press
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, top left, looks to pass the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jim Rassol]

MIAMI (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers lost forward Evan Mobley in the first half of Sunday’s game at Miami with a left ankle sprain. The Cavaliers announced at halftime that he would be out for the second half. Mobley had four points in 12 first-half minutes. Mobley came in Sunday averaging a career-best 18.9 points this season and was coming off a career-high 41-point game at Charlotte on Saturday.

