Cavaliers keeping perspective as first team since 2015 to start season 13-0

By KEVIN COONEY The Associated Press
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell reacts after scoring during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Amid the giggles and the talk of history that filled the Cleveland Cavaliers’ locker room, Donovan Mitchell tried to add a little perspective about the team’s 13-0 start to the NBA season. “Its November and we’re not winning a championship right now,” Mitchell said.after the Cavaliers’ 114-106 win at Philadelphia. Cleveland became the first team since Golden State in 2015-16 to win 13 straight to start a season. That Warriors team holds the record for most wins to begin a season at 24 straight. The Cavaliers are just the sixth team in NBA/BAA history to start 13-0. Four of the previous five teams went on to reach the championship round. It also tied Cleveland’s franchise record of 13 straight wins set three previous times  — in 2009, 2010 and 2017 — all with LeBron James.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.