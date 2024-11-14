Cavaliers keeping perspective as first team since 2015 to start season 13-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Amid the giggles and the talk of history that filled the Cleveland Cavaliers’ locker room, Donovan Mitchell tried to add a little perspective about the team’s 13-0 start to the NBA season. “Its November and we’re not winning a championship right now,” Mitchell said.after the Cavaliers’ 114-106 win at Philadelphia. Cleveland became the first team since Golden State in 2015-16 to win 13 straight to start a season. That Warriors team holds the record for most wins to begin a season at 24 straight. The Cavaliers are just the sixth team in NBA/BAA history to start 13-0. Four of the previous five teams went on to reach the championship round. It also tied Cleveland’s franchise record of 13 straight wins set three previous times — in 2009, 2010 and 2017 — all with LeBron James.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.