Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen out for Game 2 against Celtics with bruised ribs

BOSTON (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without center Jarrett Allen for Game 2 against the Boston Celtics on Thursday as he continues to deal with bruised ribs. Allen is missing his fifth consecutive game. He hasn’t played since Game 4 of the Cavaliers’ first-round series with the Orlando Magic. Evan Mobley will start again in his place. Dean Wade had previously been ruled out with a sprained right knee. Allen has averaged 17 points and 13.8 rebounds in four games this postseason.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.