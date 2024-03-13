Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell starting at New Orleans after missing seven games

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been activated and placed in the starting lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Mitchell is averaging a team-high 28 points per game this season. But he has missed the Cavaliers previous seven games with a left knee bruise. The Cavaliers have lost four of the seven games Mitchell missed. They were facing a Pelicans squad on Wednesday night in New Orleans that came in on a four-game winning streak.

