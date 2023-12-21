Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell out with illness, won’t play against his former team the Jazz

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell will not play against his former team, the Utah Jazz, as a result of an illness. The four-time All-Star spent his first five NBA seasons with Utah before being traded to Cleveland in a blockbuster move on Sept. 1, 2022. The Cavaliers sent three first-round draft picks, multiple second-round selections, Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji to the Jazz. Mitchell’s illness is the latest blow for Cleveland, which has only had its intended starting lineup together for 11 of 28 games. Center Jarrett Allen and swingman Max Strus were the only members of that group who were active against Utah.

