Cavaliers guard Darius Garland has wiring removed from broken jaw, resumes some on-court activities

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland has been cleared to resume some on-court activities after being sidelined for the past month with a broken jaw. Garland had the wiring in his mouth removed on Monday. It’s a significant step in his recovery from the injury sustained on Dec 15. at Boston. He broke his jaw when he banged into Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis on what appeared to be a routine drive to the basket. The 23-year-old Garland was averaging 20.7 points and 5.9 assists. It’s still not clear when he’ll play, but now that Garland is able to eat normally after being restricted to liquids, he can eye a return date.

