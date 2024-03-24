Cavaliers get Mobley back in lineup for Sunday’s game at Heat

MIAMI (AP) — Evan Mobley was back in Cleveland’s starting lineup on Sunday night, after missing nine games with a sprained left ankle. It was a sign of at least some progress on the injury front for the Cavaliers, who were in Miami to play the short-handed Heat without Donovan Mitchell (nasal fracture), Max Strus (right knee) and Dean Wade (right knee). Miami was without Tyler Herro, Kevin Love, Duncan Robinson and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr., players who have combined to make 91 starts this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.