Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley to miss at least 1 week with left ankle sprain

ATLANTA (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley is expected to miss at least one week with a sprained left ankle. The Cavaliers say tests in Cleveland confirmed Mobley suffered the sprain in the third quarter of Cleveland’s 105-104 home win over Boston on Tuesday night. The team said Mobley will be evaluated in about one week. Coach J. B. Bickerstaff said before Wednesday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks that Mobley’s ankle was “tender.” Forward Georges Niang started against the Hawks as Mobley’s replacement. Cleveland also was still without All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell with a left knee bone bruise.

