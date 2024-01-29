Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley is set to return following left knee surgery after missing 6 weeks

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are getting back one of their biggest pieces. Power forward Evan Mobley is set to return from left knee surgery and play for the first time since early December when Cleveland hosts the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. Mobley last played on Dec. 6. The 22-year-old had an arthroscopic procedure on Dec. 18, has been rehabbing since and is getting back on the court faster than expected. The Cavs initially said he could be out for up to two months. Cleveland has gone 14-4 without Mobley and point guard Darius Garland, who broke his jaw in December. Garland recently had the wiring in his jaw removed and is nearing a comeback.

