Cavaliers executive Koby Altman arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
FILE- Cleveland Cavaliers' Koby Altman speaks with reporters during an NBA basketball news conference at the team's training facility in Independence, Ohio, Friday, July 30, 2021. Altman was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, Friday night, Sept. 15, 2023. Ohio State Highway Patrol said the 41-year-old was stopped by officers for a traffic violation. According to a report obtained by the AP, the officers suspected Altman of impairment during the stop and he was taken into custody. (AP Photo/Phil Long, FIle)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phil Long]

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman has been arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the 41-year-old Altman was stopped by officers for a traffic violation Friday night. According to a patrol report, the officers suspected Altman of impairment during the stop and he was taken into custody. The report says Altman refused to take a breath test but he was “respectful and cooperative” with troopers. The Cavaliers released a short statement saying they were aware of “an incident” involving Altman and were gathering more information.

