Cavaliers executive Koby Altman arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman has been arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the 41-year-old Altman was stopped by officers for a traffic violation Friday night. According to a patrol report, the officers suspected Altman of impairment during the stop and he was taken into custody. The report says Altman refused to take a breath test but he was “respectful and cooperative” with troopers. The Cavaliers released a short statement saying they were aware of “an incident” involving Altman and were gathering more information.

