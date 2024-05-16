Cavaliers eliminated by the Celtics in 5 games. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff says they made progress

BOSTON (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff wants to come back for another season. After all, he’s already been through the hard part. Bickerstaff said after the Cavaliers fell to Boston 113-98 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals that his team never gave up. Even when injuries left them without two of their starters against the NBA’s top seed. Center Jarrett Allen and All-Star Donovan Mitchell watched the finale from the bench in street clothes. Evan Mobley matched his season high with 33 points, and Marcus Morris Sr. came off the bench to score 25 for Cleveland.

