Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell ‘happy’ for cherished friend Ricky Rubio following his NBA retirement

Ricky Rubio’s retirement from the NBA was felt all over the league, but especially in Cleveland. The 33-year-old guard, who announced Thursday that his playing career is over as he recovers from a mental health crisis, had a profound impact on his two seasons with the Cavaliers. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff cited Rubio’s unselfishness as a major factor in the team’s turnaround. Rubio mentored some of the Cavs’ young players and he had a major effect in the community away from basketball. That didn’t surprise Donovan Mitchell, who spent two seasons with Rubio in Utah, and later reunited with him after being traded to Cleveland.

