Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell dealing with ‘wear and tear’ injury that could sideline him for weeks

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell’s left knee injury might keep the All-Star guard out longer than the Cavaliers initially estimated. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff added some clarity to Mitchell’s injury, saying it had built up over time. Mitchell leads Cleveland in scoring and led the team through a tough stretch of injuries. He’ll miss at least three games and be reevaluated. Mitchell leads the Cavs in scoring and is putting up career-best numbers in rebounds, assists and steals. While the team said Mitchell has a bone bruise, Bickerstaff indicated the injury developed over several weeks. The Cavs are hoping a platelet-rich plasma injection Mitchell received Monday will speed up his return.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.