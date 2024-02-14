Cavaliers converting rookie G Craig Porter Jr.’s two-way contract into 4-year deal, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with Cleveland’s plans tells The Associated Press that the Cavaliers have agreed to convert rookie guard Craig Porter Jr.‘s two-way contract into a standard four-year deal. Porter has been an unexpected contributor this season for the Cavs, who have gone 22-5 since Dec. 16 and moved into the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference. The 23-year-old is averaging 6.5 points in 32 games, including five starts. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced Porter’s new deal. The Athletic was first to report the Cavs’ intentions with Porter. Despite being undrafted, Porter, who played at Wichita State, has stepped up whenever coach J.B. Bickerstaff has needed him.

