Cavaliers clinch playoff spot with 108-91 win over Rockets

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jarrett Allen scored 24 points and had 14 rebounds, Donovan Mitchell added 22 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2018, beating the Houston Rockets 108-91. After LeBron James left five years ago, the Cavs went through a massive rebuild while enduring coaching changes, a pair of 19-win seasons and just missing the postseason last year before finally getting back. It’s also the first time Cleveland has made the playoffs without James on it roster since 1998. Evan Mobley added 19 points and Darius Garland 17 for Cleveland. Jalen Green scored 30 to pace the young Rockets, who have lost five straight.

