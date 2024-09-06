Cavaliers, center Tristan Thompson agree to 1-year contract for 2024 season, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Cavaliers and free agent center Tristan Thompson have agreed to a one-year contract. The 33-year-old Thompson returned to the Cavs last season after playing for Boston, Sacramento, Indiana, Chicago and the Los Angeles Lakers since 2020. Thompson played in 49 games last season, averaging 3.3 points and 3.6 rebounds. The person says Thompson’s agent, Rich Paul, finalized the deal with the team on Friday. This season will be Thompson’s 11th with Cleveland, which selected him with the No. 4 pick in the 2011 draft.

