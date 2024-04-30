Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen not playing Game 5 against the Orlando Magic because of bruised rib

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, right, is fouled by Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) as he tries to pass the ball during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will not play in Tuesday night’s pivotal Game 5 against the Orlando Magic because of a bruised rib. Allen has arguably been the Cavs’ best player to this point in a deadlocked series. He took an elbow in the ribs during the second half of Saturday’s 23-point loss in Game 4 at Orlando. He’s officially listed as active, but will not dress. With Allen out, Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff is going with a smaller starting lineup and Isaac Okoro. The Magic dominated the Cavs on the boards in winning Games 3 and 4 by a combined 61 points.

