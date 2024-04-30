Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen not playing Game 5 against the Orlando Magic because of bruised rib

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will not play in Tuesday night’s pivotal Game 5 against the Orlando Magic because of a bruised rib. Allen has arguably been the Cavs’ best player to this point in a deadlocked series. He took an elbow in the ribs during the second half of Saturday’s 23-point loss in Game 4 at Orlando. He’s officially listed as active, but will not dress. With Allen out, Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff is going with a smaller starting lineup and Isaac Okoro. The Magic dominated the Cavs on the boards in winning Games 3 and 4 by a combined 61 points.

