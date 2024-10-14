Cavaliers break ground on new state-of-the-art training facility scheduled to open in 2027

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell tried a new scoop shot on Monday.

Cleveland’s All-Star guard grabbed a shovel and was one of the dignitaries who took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for the Cavaliers’ new, state-of-the-art downtown training facility scheduled to open in 2027.

Mitchell and several of his teammates joined Mayor Justin Bibb and others in unofficially starting construction of the Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center.

The building will encompass 210,000 square feet and be part of a massive re-development on the banks of Cuyahoga River. The project is being funded by owner Dan Gilbert.

Mitchell, who signed a three-year contract extension with the Cavs this summer, said the space underscores the team’s support of its players.

“We wanted to emphasize how much an investment like this means to us,” said the five-time All-Star, who came to the Cavs in a 2022 trade from Utah. “Since I arrived here two years ago, I’ve just heard nothing but how serious Cleveland is about their sports. And seeing it, shows how serious and how much they care about their players and the investment about their bodies.

“This is going to be huge for the longevity of our careers.”

The team also extended its partnership with the Cleveland Clinic for 25 years.

The public will also have access to the center, which will provide athletes of varying skill levels high-tech testing and training equipment and other amenities.

The Cavs have been training in Independence, Ohio, since 2007. By moving downtown, they’ll be a short drive from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, their home floor.

Cleveland opens the season on Oct. 23 in Toronto before playing its home opener two nights later against Detroit and former coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who was fired despite leading the Cavs to the playoffs the past two seasons.

