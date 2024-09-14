Cavaliers and free agent forward Isaac Okoro agree to 3-year, $38 million deal, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that restricted free agent forward Isaac Okoro has agreed to re-sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a three-year contract. Okoro’s new deal is worth $38 million, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed or announced by the team. The fifth pick in the 2020 draft, Okoro is Cleveland’s best perimeter defender. The 23-year-old averaged 9.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in 69 games last season. It’s been a busy summer for the Cavs, who changed coaches and signed many of their core players to new contracts.

