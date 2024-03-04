Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to miss more time with knee injury following treatment

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell will miss at least three more games after treatment for a bone bruise in his left knee. Mitchell is averaging 28.0 points per game and career-highs in several other categories for the Cavs, who are third in the Eastern Conference. He missed the past two games with what the team described as soreness in his knee. The Cavs said Mitchell received a platelet-rich plasma injection to treat the injury. His status will be reevaluated this weekend. Mitchell is in his second season with Cleveland, which acquired him in a 2022 trade from Utah.

