Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell sits out first game back from break with illness

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell sat out Cleveland’s first game back from the break against Orlando with an unspecified illness. Mitchell is the NBA’s fourth-leading scorer at 28.4 points per game. He’s having one of his best seasons. The Cavs have gone 23-5 since Dec. 16 and are second in the Eastern Conference. Mitchell played in his fifth All-Star game last weekend in Indianapolis. He scored nine points in the East’s record-setting 211-186 win. Mitchell is averaging career highs in rebounds, assists and steals.

