Causey extends his SEC-best win total to 11 and Tennessee beats Texas A&M to avoid elimination

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Kavares Tears went 3 for 5 with four RBIs, Christian Moore also had three hits and top-seeded Tennessee beat No. 4 seed Texas A&M 7-4 to avoid elimination at the SEC Tournament. Tennessee continues in the consolation bracket with another elimination game on Friday. Texas A&M was eliminated from the tournament. Tears ripped it into the right-field corner for a run-scoring double in the fifth for a 3-1 lead. His three-run shot in the seventh went to left field, giving Tennessee a 6-2 lead with his 17th homer of the season. AJ Causey (11-3) came on in relief and allowed only one run, while striking out seven in four innings to extend his SEC-best win total to 11 on the year. He struck out the side in the seventh.

