Caufield opted for surgery with Habs out of playoff race

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens winger Cole Caufield says he wouldn’t be having season-ending surgery on his right shoulder if the team were in playoff contention. But with the Canadiens near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, the 22-year-old Caufield says he decided to have the surgery to protect his long-term health. The procedure is scheduled to be performed by Dr. Peter Millett on Wednesday. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals in 46 games. He had three different medical opinions on his shoulder before concluding that his season was over.

