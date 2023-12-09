Cattoor’s 19 points lead Virginia Tech past Valparaiso 71-50

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Hunter Cattoor matched his season high with 19 points to lead Virginia Tech to a 71-50 win over Valparaiso in the first meeting between the schools. Virginia Tech has won two straight after falling to No. 19 Florida Atlantic and Auburn back-to-back. The Hokies knocked off Louisville in their Atlantic Coast Conference opener Sunday.

