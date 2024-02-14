Cattoor scores 20 points, helps Virginia Tech end 3-game skid with 83-75 victory over Florida State

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Hunter Cattoor scored a season-high 20 points, Lynn Kidd added 12 points and matched a career best with 15 rebounds, and Virginia Tech never trailed in the second half and beat Florida State 83-75. Sean Pedulla added 19 points for Virginia Tech (14-10, 6-7 ACC), which ended a three-game skid. Jamir Watkins scored 26 points to lead Florida State (13-11, 7-6). Kidd scored on an alley-oop dunk and Tyler Nickel hit consecutive 3-pointers as the Hokies opened the second half on a 10-2 run for a 49-41 advantage and led the rest of the way.

