Cattoor scores 20 points, helps Virginia Tech end 3-game skid with 83-75 victory over Florida State

By The Associated Press
Virginia Tech's Hunter Cattoor (0) shoots a 3-point basket while defended by Florida State's Baba Miller (11) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Gentry]

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Hunter Cattoor scored a season-high 20 points, Lynn Kidd added 12 points and matched a career best with 15 rebounds, and Virginia Tech never trailed in the second half and beat Florida State 83-75.  Sean Pedulla added 19 points for Virginia Tech (14-10, 6-7 ACC), which ended a three-game skid. Jamir Watkins scored 26 points to lead Florida State (13-11, 7-6).  Kidd scored on an alley-oop dunk and Tyler Nickel hit consecutive 3-pointers as the Hokies opened the second half on a 10-2 run for a 49-41 advantage and led the rest of the way.

