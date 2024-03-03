Cattoor leads Virginia Tech in second-half outburst to sink Wake Forest 87-76

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Hunter Cattoor scored 26 points shooting 5 for 10 from 3-point range and Lynn Kidd scored 21 points and Virginia Tech rallied in the second half to beat Wake Forest 87-76. Kevin Miller scored 14 of his 21 points in the first half for Wake Forest. Hunter Sallis gave Wake Forest its last lead with a jumper with 14:42 remaining for a 52-51 advantage. Virginia Tech then took control outscoring Wake Forest 20-8 over nearly the next seven minutes for its first double-digit lead at 71-60 with 7:59 to go.

