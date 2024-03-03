Cattoor leads Virginia Tech in second-half outburst to sink Wake Forest 87-76

By The Associated Press
Virginia Tech's Lynn Kidd (15) scores past Wake Forest's Efton Reid III (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Gentry]

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Hunter Cattoor scored 26 points shooting 5 for 10 from 3-point range and Lynn Kidd scored 21 points and Virginia Tech rallied in the second half to beat Wake Forest 87-76. Kevin Miller scored 14 of his 21 points in the first half for Wake Forest. Hunter Sallis gave Wake Forest its last lead with a jumper with 14:42 remaining for a 52-51 advantage. Virginia Tech then took control outscoring Wake Forest 20-8 over nearly the next seven minutes for its first double-digit lead at 71-60 with 7:59 to go.

