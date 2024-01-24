Catoor, Pedulla help Virginia Tech hold off Boston College for 76-71 win

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Hunter Catoor scored 17 points and Sean Pedulla scored 16 points and Virginia Tech won its second-straight game beating Boston College 76-71. Pedulla made two foul shots for a five-point advantage with 2:02 left. Then, with 29 seconds left, Claudell Harris Jr. buried a 3-pointer for BC to reduce the deficit to 72-70 with 29 seconds to go. But Robbie Beran and Catoor each made a pair of fouls shots in a nine-second span to wrap it up. Devin McGlockton scored 19 points on 9-for-13 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Eagles.

