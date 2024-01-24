Catoor, Pedulla help Virginia Tech hold off Boston College for 76-71 win

By The Associated Press
Boston College coach Earl Grant watches during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Gentry]

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Hunter Catoor scored 17 points and Sean Pedulla scored 16 points and Virginia Tech won its second-straight game beating Boston College 76-71. Pedulla made two foul shots for a five-point advantage with 2:02 left. Then, with 29 seconds left, Claudell Harris Jr. buried a 3-pointer for BC to reduce the deficit to 72-70 with 29 seconds to go. But Robbie Beran and Catoor each made a pair of fouls shots in a nine-second span to wrap it up. Devin McGlockton scored 19 points on 9-for-13 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Eagles.

