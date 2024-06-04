Catley to lead Australian women’s soccer squad at the Paris Olympics in Sam Kerr’s absence

SYDNEY (AP) — The Australian Olympic Committee has named an 18-player squad to compete at the Paris Games led by Steph Catley in the injury-enforced absence of captain Sam Kerr. Kerr was ruled out of the Olympics after injuring her right knee while training with her Chelsea Women’s Super League club team in January. Catley, vice-captains Emily Van Egmond and Ellie Carpenter, Mackenzie Arnold, Caitlin Foord, Alanna Kennedy, Clare Polkinghorne and Tameka Yallop will all become three-time Olympians in Paris. Australia beat China 2-0 on Monday night in its last home friendly before the Paris Games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.