Catherine ‘Kasha’ Rigby, a renowned telemark skier, dies in avalanche in Kosovo

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Catherine Rigby, a renowed telemark, big mountain, and expedition skier covering first descents of some of the world’s most revered peaks, died in an avalanche in a Kosovo resort. She was 54. Her fiancée Magnis Wofe Murray on Saturday said in a message response in Facebook that Rigby, known as Kasha, died on Feb. 13 at Brezovica mountain resort in Kosovo, 80 kilometers south of the capital Pristina. Kasha, a resident in Utah, United States, was skiing out of the tourist lanes and an avalanche hit her, not surviving despite Murray’s immediate CPR. She was found in the “Eagle’s Nest” area, known for its avalanche risks. Rigby is considered one of the best female telemark skiers in the world and had featured in several movies.

