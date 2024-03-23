Catching Freedom wins $1 million Louisiana Derby, qualifies for the Kentucky Derby

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Catching Freedom stormed from last to first to win the $1 million Louisiana Derby by nearly a length. That earns the Brad Cox-trained horse 100 Kentucky Derby qualifying points. That’s enough to enter the opening race of the Triple Crown. Catching Freedom trailed the other 10 horses in the field entering the final turn before jockey Flavien Prat steered him to the outside and past the entire field at the Fair Grounds Race Course. Catching Freedom ran the 1 3/16-mile race distance in 1:56.16 and paid $8.60, $4.40 and $3.20. Honor Marie finished second and Tuscan Gold was third. Lecomte Stakes winner Track Phantom was the favorite at 2-1 and led most of the way before fading to fourth.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.