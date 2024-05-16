Catching Freedom shows why it was an ‘easy decision’ to enter him in the Preakness

BALTIMORE (AP) — The decision to enter Catching Freedom in the Preakness after he finished fourth in the Kentucky Derby was one of the last ones made. After a few days on the track at Pimlico Race Course, it’s easy to see why trainer Brad Cox and his camp made that call. Plus, Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is the revised favorite in the absence of Muth. And big Uncle Heavy is among the fresh horses looking to spring an upset in the second leg of the Triple Crown with one of the country’s best jockeys leading the way.

