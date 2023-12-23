Catcher Tom Murphy and the San Francisco Giants finalize $8.25 million, 2-year contract

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Catcher Tom Murphy and the San Francisco Giants have finalized an $8.25 million, two-year contract, a deal with a 2026 team option that could make the agreement worth $12 million over three seasons. Murphy gets $4 million in each of the next two seasons, and the Giants have a $4 million option for 2026 with a $250,000 buyout. After adding South Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee with a $113 million, six-year contract, the Giants brought in a veteran behind the plate who could share time with Patrick Bailey.

