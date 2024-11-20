Catcher Jacob Stallings agrees to a $2.5M, 1-year deal with the Colorado Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Catcher Jacob Stallings and the Colorado Rockies have agreed to a $2.5 million, one-year contract. The deal carries a $2 million salary for next season, along with a $2 million mutual option for 2026 that includes a $500,000 base buyout. The 34-year-old Stallings set full-season career highs with Colorado last season when he hit .263 with nine homers and a slugging percentage of .453. He caught 12 runners stealing, which was 12th most among catchers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.