Catcher Austin Nola signs $975,000 deal with Royals to provide depth behind Salvador Perez

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals signed Austin Nola to a one-year contract, adding a veteran catcher to provide some insurance behind Salvador Perez alongside young backup Freddie Fermin. Nola gets a $975,000 salary while in the major leagues and $175,000 while in the minors. He can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses for games while in the major leagues. The 34-year-old was released from a minor league contract by Milwaukee on Thursday after the Brewers finalized a deal with Gary Sánchez. Nola appeared in 110 games for San Diego two years ago, hitting .251 with four homers and 40 RBIs.

