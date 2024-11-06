Catcher Austin Hedges re-signs with AL Central champion Guardians for $4 million

CLEVELAND (AP) — Popular catcher Austin Hedges signed a $4 million, one-year contract and will return to the Cleveland Guardians next season. The team credited Hedges’ leadership as a major factor on this year’s team that went 92-69 and won the AL Central title under rookie manager Stephen Vogt. Cleveland beat Detroit in a tight division series before losing in five games to the New York Yankees in the ALCS. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.