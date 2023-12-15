Catcher Austin Hedges and Cleveland Guardians finalize $4 million, 1-year contract

By The Associated Press
FILE - Umpire Roberto Ortiz, left, holds his neck after being hit by a foul ball by Cleveland Guardians' Ramon Laureano (not shown) as Texas Rangers' Austin Hedges, right, looks on during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sept. 17, 2023. The Guardians are reuniting with Hedges, agreeing with the veteran catcher on a one-year, $4 million contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phil Long]

CLEVELAND (AP) — Catcher Austin Hedges and the Cleveland Guardians finhave alized their $4 million, one-year contract on Friday. Hedges, who played in Cleveland from 2020-22, is solid defensively and perhaps most importantly, he’s a clubhouse leader. The Guardians missed his presence last season and especially having him as an influence for younger players. Hedges finished last season winning a World Series with the Texas Rangers. He got one at-bat against Arizona and struck out. The 31-year-old Hedges batted .184 with Pittsburgh and Texas last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.